Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,149. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07.

