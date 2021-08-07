Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie Sells 33,079 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,175,694.17.

WN opened at C$131.75 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$134.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$137.83.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

