Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 68,192 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter worth about $17,324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $14,708,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

