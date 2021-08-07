Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36,900.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

