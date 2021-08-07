Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

VZ opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

