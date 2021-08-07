GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $24,255.41 and $24.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00142205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00156303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.39 or 0.99840869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00803793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,106,281 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

