Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

