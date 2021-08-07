Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.