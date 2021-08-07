Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,244 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $753,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

NYSE BE opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

