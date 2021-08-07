Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 166,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $182.86 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

