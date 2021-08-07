Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $235,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 563,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

