Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.29 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a P/E ratio of -117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

