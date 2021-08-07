Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,242 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 157.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in eXp World were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in eXp World by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,700 shares of company stock worth $9,701,140. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.