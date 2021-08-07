Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,154.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

