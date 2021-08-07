Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,061 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $33.37 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

