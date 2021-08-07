Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,788 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKE opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.92. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

In other Park Aerospace news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

