Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.36.

GWO stock opened at C$38.22 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$25.17 and a 52-week high of C$38.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

