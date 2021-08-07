Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWO. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.36.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm has a market cap of C$35.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$25.17 and a twelve month high of C$38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.98.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

