Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.