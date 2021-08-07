Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down to $35.04

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $32.97. Green Plains shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 44,537 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,686,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

