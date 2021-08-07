Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 349,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 153,984 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 127,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

