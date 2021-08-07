Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 13061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock valued at $77,436,587. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,879,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

