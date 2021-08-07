Grin Trading 10% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Grin has a total market cap of $25.66 million and $4.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,545.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.77 or 0.07095617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.15 or 0.01313614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00351698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00140809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.17 or 0.00611003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00346919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00302643 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,449,200 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

