H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 86,182 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

