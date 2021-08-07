HaloDAO Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $3,206.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00143897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00156457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.89 or 1.00002073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.00816341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

