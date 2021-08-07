Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.70. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

