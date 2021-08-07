Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.47. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 49,200 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 166,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

