Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hanger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $889.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.58. Hanger has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hanger during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

