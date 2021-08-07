Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HASI opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

