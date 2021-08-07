Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

HASI opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

