Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $332.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $334.06. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

