Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

