Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.69 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

