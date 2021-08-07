Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 278,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

CX opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.09.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.