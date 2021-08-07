Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $530.00

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 524 ($6.85), with a volume of 26298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The company has a market cap of £177.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

