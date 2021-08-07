Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

