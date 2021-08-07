Head-To-Head Analysis: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CDW alerts:

This table compares CDW and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.44 $788.50 million $6.55 29.02 ThredUp $186.01 million 11.85 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CDW and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $193.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $26.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than CDW.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.