Head to Head Contrast: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) vs. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bristow Group alerts:

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -4.76% 3.75% 1.71% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

93.4% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.68 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Wheels Up Experience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft. It also has operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom. The company was founded 1948 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.