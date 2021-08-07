Head-To-Head Contrast: CarMax (NYSE:KMX) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CarMax alerts:

93.1% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CarMax and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 5.03% 27.44% 5.45% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarMax and Jiuzi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $18.95 billion 1.15 $746.92 million $4.72 28.39 Jiuzi $8.21 million 9.78 $3.45 million N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CarMax and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 3 8 0 2.46 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarMax presently has a consensus target price of $131.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

CarMax beats Jiuzi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2021, it operated approximately 220 used car stores and 1 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.