Head to Head Review: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) vs. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -7.16% -23.29% -7.51% Movano N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cutera and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $147.68 million 6.51 -$23.88 million ($1.43) -37.79 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cutera and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.09%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Movano beats Cutera on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, and skincare products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

