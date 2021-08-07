Head-To-Head Review: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95%

This table compares Eneti and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.15 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.92 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.50 $5.19 million $1.05 4.36

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eneti presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.17%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Eneti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eneti beats Performance Shipping on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

