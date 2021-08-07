Head to Head Review: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) versus Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Z alerts:

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance -16.26% -1.79% -0.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and ProAssurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.32 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -41.17

Reinvent Technology Partners Z has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 1 2 1 0 2.00

ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Z

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.