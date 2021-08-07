Head-To-Head Survey: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 11.07% 1.10%

11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.30 $3.16 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.17 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated through twenty-two locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

