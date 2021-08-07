Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

