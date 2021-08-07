Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74, a P/E/G ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

