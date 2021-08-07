Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Hegic has a market cap of $62.54 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00857957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00099845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040988 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.