HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €81.42. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

