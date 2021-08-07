Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.33.

HSKA opened at $261.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.38. Heska has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

