Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $261.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $263.62.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

