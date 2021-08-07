Hill International (HIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

Hill International stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

